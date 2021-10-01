Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,729 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of J2 Global worth $75,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in J2 Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.62 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

