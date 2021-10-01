Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

