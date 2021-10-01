HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

