JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $342.50 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.07% of Life Storage worth $342,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.