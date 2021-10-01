HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 817,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,050,820 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

