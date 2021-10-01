HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

