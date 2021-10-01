Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 406.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 173,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.