Xponance Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 175,067 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $281.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.86. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.76 and a beta of 1.26.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

