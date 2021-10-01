Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,450 shares of company stock worth $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

