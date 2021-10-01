Xponance Inc. Acquires 6,064 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:TOL opened at $55.29 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

