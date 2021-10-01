Xponance Inc. Sells 288,698 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,698 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

