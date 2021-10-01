Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after acquiring an additional 196,016 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 118.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

