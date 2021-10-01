Xponance Inc. Buys 826 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $319.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.