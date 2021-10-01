Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Avingtrans stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.70 million and a P/E ratio of 61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. Avingtrans has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.44.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

