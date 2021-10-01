Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) to Issue $0.46 Dividend

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $48.65.
About Great Wall Motor
