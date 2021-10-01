Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) to Issue $0.46 Dividend

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

