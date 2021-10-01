AdvanSix Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

