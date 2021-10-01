Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:PAI opened at $15.67 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

