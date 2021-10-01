Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5127 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

SRGHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. upgraded Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

