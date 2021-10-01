Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $94.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 409,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,980,635. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

