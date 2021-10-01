Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

