The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Down 2.8%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.47% of The De-SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

