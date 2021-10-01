Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 55,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 24,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

