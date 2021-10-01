Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

