GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $2.52 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GBS in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

