ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $1,245,002.64 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

