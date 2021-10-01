Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 206,567 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

