Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 14.25.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 10.21 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 8.88 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

