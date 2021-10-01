Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.74 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $95.99 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

