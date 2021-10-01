Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MRC Global worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 169.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in MRC Global by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 46,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 45.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.