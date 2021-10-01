14,257 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
