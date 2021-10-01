14,257 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.