Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.