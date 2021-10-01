Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

