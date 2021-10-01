Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 160,954 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 1,017.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,954 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. Analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

