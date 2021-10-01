5,216 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,216 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,758 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

FTNT opened at $292.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

