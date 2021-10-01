Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 138,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

