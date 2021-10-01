Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,713 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.