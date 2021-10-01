Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.40 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,195.13 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

