SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Up 625.1% in September

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a growth of 625.1% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PERS opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,456.00%. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

