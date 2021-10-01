Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 686.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

