Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

