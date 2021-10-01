Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Down 4.6%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.11 and last traded at $111.11. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLOIY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

