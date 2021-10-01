Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. Approximately 76 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

About Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

