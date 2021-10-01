Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $13.28 Million Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

