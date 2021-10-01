Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $621.90 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

