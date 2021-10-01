Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.20 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after buying an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

