Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 191,692 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $5,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $219.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $219.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

