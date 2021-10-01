280,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after buying an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,613,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

