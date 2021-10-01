8,381 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $218,186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

