Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.18 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 561,192 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

