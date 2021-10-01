Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.